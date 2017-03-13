Police: Man in video jumps shopper, steals her purse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for a man accused of jumping a shopper, stealing her purse, and then using her credit cards at Lowe's.

"The victim stated as she was walking out of a building, she saw the suspect standing by a nearby storefront when he suddenly jumped in front of her and took her purse. He then ran eastbound on Sheila Lane toward the Dollar Tree," a Richmond Police spokesperson said about the January 14 crime. "The next day, shortly after noon, the suspect was found on surveillance video purchasing several items at the Lowe’s at 1512 West Koger Center Dr., Chesterfield, with the victim’s credit cards."

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-hooded jacket with a yellow shirt underneath, dark blue jeans, and tan work boots.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Harry Brown at 804-646-1109 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.