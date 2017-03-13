Pedal For The Cure of MS

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s a ride that will take you farther than you’ve ever gone before. Bike Ms: Colonial Crossroads 2017 is on its annual course to raise support and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis research in hopes of one day finding a cure. Casey Kasko with Bike MS joined us along with participants Eric Lee and CBS 6 Anchor Bill Fitzgerald to tell us all about this annual event. There is an information session at the Shady Grove YMCA Monday, March 20th at 7pm. The YMCA 8-Week training program begins April 8th.

Bike Ms: Colonial Crossroads 2017 takes place June 3rd & 4th from either Smithfield, VA or Richmond, VA.

For more information you can visit http://main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Bike/VARBikeEvents?pg=entry&fr_id=28847 and [http://www.threesports,com/bike-ms-2017.html]www.threesports,com/bike-ms-2017.html