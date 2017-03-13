NFL-bound Hanover grad shares secret to success to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Hanover High School graduate headed to the NFL returned to the school Sunday evening to encourage students to follow their dreams.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office hosted the family event night to help strengthen their relationship with the county's youth.

Sam Rogers, who is also a Virginia Tech alum, shared his story of hard work and perseverance.

Rogers told the crowd he credited his faith God in helping him exceed all expectations and achieve his goals.

“I'm just trying to share with them what God has done in my life, and if that helps them at all then I'm grateful,” Rogers said. “I'm just trying to share with them that someone loves them and cares about them and believes in them.”

Rogers said he is glad the sheriff's office is working on building a relationship with the youth in the community.