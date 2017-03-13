× Richmond man killed in Providence Park identified

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond man killed in a Saturday night shooting was identified as Keyvon Johnson, 24, of 4th Street.

Johnson was fatally shot at about 9 a.m. Saturday on Wellington Street in the city’s Providence Park neighborhood.

“Police were called to the 3400 block of Wellington Street for a report of a robbery. As officers were en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “When officers arrived, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“Police are investigating this incident as a death investigation. No additional details are available at this time,” the police spokesperson continued.

Anyone with information about Johnson or the fatal shooting can send news tips and photos here.