Shooting victim found on front porch; search underway for gunman

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are looking for the person who shot a man at home along the 2000 block of Ferndale Avenue in Petersburg on Monday afternoon.

The shooting victim, who was found on the front porch, was flown to VCU Medical Center with injuries considered to be life threatening.

The shooting victim's condition has not yet been released.

Virginia State Police K9 units responded to the Petersburg home in an effort to track down the shooter, who police described as a black male wearing a white shirt.

Details about a motive have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses or friends of the victim can submit news tips here.