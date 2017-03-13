Thief steals worker’s car outside Domino’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Domino's pizza worker's car was stolen out of the store's parking lot, prompting VCU police to send out an alert.

Police say around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, a worker parked their car outside the Domino's on North Belvidere Street, to run inside the store.

The worker left the car unlocked and running, police said. When the worker walked back outside, the car was gone.

The car was described as a dark grey 2008 Pontiac G6 with lots of decals on the back window. It has a Virginia licence plate reading VND-8822.

The Domino's store has security cameras outside. Police have not said if they are using security footage to identify a suspect.

VCU Police did not release a suspect description, but said the suspect may still pose a threat. Police have increased patrols in the area.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation.

Police reminded drivers to never leave their car unlocked when you're not inside, and have several other important reminders:

Never leave valuables in sight.

Secure laptops, GPS devices, purses, book bags, and anything else of value in the trunk of your vehicle or take these items with you when you leave your vehicle.

Consider an anti-theft device.

Make sure you keep spare car keys at home and not hidden in your car. They can be found.

Park in well-lighted, busy areas.

Never leave your car unattended and running, especially at a convenience store.

This is a developing story. Submit a news tip here.