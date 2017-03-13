DJ Williams Projekt & ACE Projekt For Progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND: VA.--Join the DJ Williams Projekt for the 4th annual Projekt For Progress Fundraising Event and silent auction sponsored by ACE Liberia and The Ann Sandell Independent School. The event is Thursday, March 16, 6 pm – 10 pm at The Answer Brewpub, 6008 West Broad Street, Richmond. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and includes drinks and appetizers. The Ann Sandell Independent School is a K through 9th grade community based school for underprivileged youth that might not otherwise benefit from basic education due to limited access to public schools in Liberia, West Africa.

Africa Community Exchange (ACE) began with a group of concerned, former Liberian residents now living in the United States who wanted to make a contribution to the country that had positively impacted their lives. Our goal is to facilitate resources and funding for selected educational, health, and livelihood projects. We have targeted the African country of Liberia as our initial focus. ACE programs and operations are conducted and supported in the U.S. and Liberia. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/projekt-for-progress-tickets-31973365196 and for information on the ACE and the school visit http://www.aceliberia.org/.