Get Ready For “The End of War”

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Repertory Theatre and Author and Playwright David Robbins have transformed David’s novel “The End of War” into a stage play that makes its world premiere in the River City. David along with lead actors, Scott Wichmann and Eva DeVirgilis stopped by to tell us all about the production that takes us on a journey to 1945 to the final months of the war in Europe. You can catch the show on stage until Sunday, March 26th at The November Theater, 114 West Broad Street. For more information you can visit va-rep.org

