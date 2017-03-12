VCU sweeps Capital City Rivalry and advances to A-10 Title game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Saturday night's sportscast, the VCU Rams will play in an unprecedented seventh straight conference title game and fifth in a row in the A-10 after they beat Richmond in overtime 87-77. The Rams outscored the Spiders 17-7 in overtime to sweep the season series from their city rivals. Lane Casadonte has a recap from Pittsburgh.

Virginia Union was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional by Shippensburg 79-59. The Panthers finished their season at 22-8.

Meanwhile the Lady Panthers of VUU are in the Atlantic Region Final for the 2nd straight year (Sweet 16) after they beat Indiana Univ. of PA 62-58.