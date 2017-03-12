× Man shot in chest at Satellite Restaurant following attempted robbery

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest at the Satellite Restaurant in South Richmond early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the restaurant on the 4000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at approximately 1:26 a.m. The victim reported being in the bathroom when two black males attempted to rob him. When he said he had no money to give them, they shot him in the chest. The suspects then fled the club.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspects as two black males wearing white t-shirts.

The shooting is still under investigation.