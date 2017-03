Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The L.C. Bird Skyhawks won the school's first State Title in boys basketball after they beat Bethel 65-52. Mario Haskett led four Skyhawks in double figures with 20 points.

Highland Springs girls fell in the 5A State Final for the third time to Princess Anne 77-60. Lady Springers guard CeCe Crudup led all scores with 25 in her final game.