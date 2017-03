Enter now for your shot to win a family four-pack to the LIVE CBS 6 Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels season premiere screening on April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The winner will also score a pre-season VIP behind-the-scenes tour and 2017 Squirrels swag and memorabilia.

Click here to enter for your chance to win.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner Friday, March 31.

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.