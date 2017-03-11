Man shot to death on Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on Richmond’s Northside Saturday night.

Richmond Police were called to a home in the 3400 block of Wellington Street for a report of a man down around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released any information on a suspect.

If you have information that could help investigators contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

