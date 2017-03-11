× State Police investigating fatal hit and run on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — State Police are seeking help from the public in getting information on a fatal hit and run crash that occurred on Route 288 early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred around 1:15 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Route 288 just south of Courthouse Road. The investigation revealed that a Chevrolet passenger vehicle pulled over to the left shoulder because of mechanical issues. As the male passenger got out to check on the car, he was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck. Officers say the pickup truck did not stop after hitting the man.

The man died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction team.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the dark colored pickup truck or the crash itself to contact them at (804) 553-3445.