Photos show Richmonders celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early

RICHMOND, Va. — Shamrock the Block, the official kick off of the festival season in the River City, took place Saturday on The Boulevard.

While the annual observance of Irish culture will be officially celebrated on Friday, March 17, some Richmonders started partying early.

Additionally, the 18th annual Siné Irish Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day Street Party in Shockoe Bottom took place Saturday.

