Man shoots girlfriend after finding man in home, Crime Insider sources say

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A 19-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his girlfriend after he found her with another man Saturday afternoon in Petersburg, Crime Insider sources say.

Lt. Greg Geist with Petersburg Police said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Seaboard Street just after 2 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries Geist said were not life-threatening.

Geist said Jaytrez L. Mason told detectives he was outside the home when he fired a shot through a window and "accidentally shot" the victim.

After Mason realized he shot his girlfriend, he broke through the window, tried to help the victim and called police, Geist said.

Crime Insider sources said the other man inside the home ran off.

Mason is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail.

This is a developing story.