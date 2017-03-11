Round 3 of Capital City Rivalry in the A-10 Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the Saturday morning sportscast, VCU and Richmond will meet for the third time this season and a trip to the Atlantic 10 Championship game is at stake.

The Rams got 15 points from De'Riante Jenkins, leading four players in double figures, as they beat George Mason for the 3rd time this season 71-60. A 14-2 run in the second half was the difference in VCU's 25th win of the season.

In the second semifinal, Shawn'Dre Jones scored 19 points to lead three players in double figures as the Spiders beat George Washington for the 3rd time this season as well 70-67. Reigning Player of the Year T.J. Cline was held to just eight points but he had eight assists and five rebounds.

VCU swept Richmond in the regular season and have won five straight in the series.

The Monacan Lady Chiefs became the fourth girls team in VHSL history to win three straight championships as they beat King's Fork 60-59. In her final high school game, Megan Walker scored 35 points along with 11 rebounds and five steals. Monacan finished the season 30-0 and extended their unbeaten streak to 53 games.