RICHMOND, Va. - The Bluegrass Marathon Jam is a 12-hour event that features music from more than 30 bands, and has helped raise more than 100,000 dollars to benefit the Richmond Fisher House. Jam Founder, and member of Bluegrass group ‘East of Afton,’ Brian Sullivan along with Wayne Walker from the Richmond Fisher House joined us in the studio to fill us in on all of the fun details. Brian also stuck around to perform a song with ‘East of Afton’ just for us. The 8th Annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam takes place on Saturday, March 11th from noon to midnight at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. Admission is FREE, but donations are encouraged. Hosts Jessica Noll and Bill Bevins will also serve as Emcee for the event. For more information you can visit http://www.rvabluegrassjam.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND BLUEGRASS JAM}