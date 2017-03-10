RICHMOND, Va. - Page Ewell, local owner of Renewal by Andersen, made a return visit to our studio and gave us a lesson on windows. Page revealed that after conducting a survey in the community, Renewal by Andersen found that a majority of individuals wanted to learn more about replacement windows. You can contact Page and his team at 1-800-589-6633 or visit http://www.richmondwindow.com
