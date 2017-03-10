× Police search for man accused of fatally shooting dog

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care released an image of a man suspected of shooting a 14-pound terrier mix at 1420 Hull Street.

The shooting occurred at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, according to Christie Peters with Richmond Animal Care and Control. The dog was tied to a post of the apartment complex at the time it was fatally shot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30’s. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, dark sweatpants, no socks, black and white Adidas-type sandals and a dark baseball cap, worn backward. He was carrying what appears to be a semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Rob Leinberger at Richmond Animal Care & Control at (804) 646-5577 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.