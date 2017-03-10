Health Alert: Get Your Kidneys Checked!



RICHMOND, Va. – Did you know over 26 million Americans have kidney disease and most people don’t even know they have it? Megan Boyd from the National Kidney Foundation (Richmond) Robyn Jones, RN talked about kidney disease and the free kidney screenings that are available. In partnership with KEEP Healthy Program, get your kidneys checked with a free screening Saturday, March 18th from 1pm to 4pm at MLK Middle School. To pre-register for KEEP Healthy, you can call 804-288-8342 ext. 723 to visit www.kidneyva.org



