Suspected drug dealers arrested after 5-month investigation

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of several suspected drug dealers.

The arrests were made following a five-month investigation by Gloucester deputies and Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force.

Investigators said the drugs at the root of the investigation were narcotics, namely, prescription drugs.

“It’s a loose network [of drug dealers],” Gloucester Sheriff’s Captain John Schick said of the dealers who are accused of selling the drugs on the streets and out of homes.

He said the suspects would shop around and find doctors willing to write them prescriptions.

They would then turn around and sell those prescription on the street.

Schick said said after the sheriff’s office cracked down on the county’s heroin problem and sent heroin dealers to prison, users turned to prescription drugs to get high.

The arrested individuals include:

BELVIN, Rebecca Ann, 53, of Gloucester Point

Distribution of Schedule IV Substance (Tramadol) – 2 Counts

Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin) – 1 Count

Released on personal recognizance bond.

KRATZER, Belinda, 45, of Gloucester

Distribution of Schedule II (Adderall) – 1 Count

Release on personal recognizance bond.

KRATZER, Diamond Elizabeth, 26, of Gloucester

Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin) – 1 Count

Release on personal recognizance bond.

SMITH, Edla Marie AKA “Goat”, of Hayes

Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin) – 2 Counts

Held No Bond

SMITH, Elizabeth Ann (FUGITIVE), 30, of Maryus

Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone) – 1 Count

WEST, James L., 33, of Gloucester

Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone) – 1 Count

Release on personal recognizance bond.

WEST, Peggy Sue, 55, of Gloucester

Distribution of Schedule II (Roxicet) – 1 Count

Release on personal recognizance bond.

WEST, Tony Curtis, 30, of Maryus

Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone) – 1 Count

Released on a $2000 secured bond.

WILSON, Martha Magalene, 49, of Gloucester Point

Distribution of Schedule II (Oxcontin) – 1 Count

Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin) – 1 Count

Distribution of Schedule II (Morphine) – 1 Count

Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone) – 1 Count

Release on personal recognizance bond

“Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890 or the Peninsula Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK U UP,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said.