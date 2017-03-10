Suspected drug dealers arrested after 5-month investigation

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of several suspected drug dealers.
The arrests were made following a five-month investigation by Gloucester deputies and Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force.
Investigators said the drugs at the root of the investigation were narcotics, namely, prescription drugs.
“It’s a loose network [of drug dealers],” Gloucester Sheriff’s Captain John Schick said of the dealers who are accused of selling the drugs on the streets and out of homes.
He said the suspects would shop around and find doctors willing to write them prescriptions.
They would then turn around and sell those prescription on the street.
Schick said said after the sheriff’s office cracked down on the county’s heroin problem and sent heroin dealers to prison, users turned to prescription drugs to get high.
Photo Gallery
The arrested individuals include:
BELVIN, Rebecca Ann, 53, of Gloucester Point
Distribution of Schedule IV Substance (Tramadol) – 2 Counts
Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin) – 1 Count
Released on personal recognizance bond.
KRATZER, Belinda, 45, of Gloucester
Distribution of Schedule II (Adderall) – 1 Count
Release on personal recognizance bond.
KRATZER, Diamond Elizabeth, 26, of Gloucester
Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin) – 1 Count
Release on personal recognizance bond.
SMITH, Edla Marie AKA “Goat”, of Hayes
Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin) – 2 Counts
Held No Bond
SMITH, Elizabeth Ann (FUGITIVE), 30, of Maryus
Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone) – 1 Count
WEST, James L., 33, of Gloucester
Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone) – 1 Count
Release on personal recognizance bond.
WEST, Peggy Sue, 55, of Gloucester
Distribution of Schedule II (Roxicet) – 1 Count
Release on personal recognizance bond.
WEST, Tony Curtis, 30, of Maryus
Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone) – 1 Count
Released on a $2000 secured bond.
WILSON, Martha Magalene, 49, of Gloucester Point
Distribution of Schedule II (Oxcontin) – 1 Count
Distribution of Schedule II (Vicodin) – 1 Count
Distribution of Schedule II (Morphine) – 1 Count
Distribution of Schedule II (Oxycodone) – 1 Count
Release on personal recognizance bond
“Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890 or the Peninsula Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK U UP,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said.