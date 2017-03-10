× Shots fired as fights breakout at Petersburg convenience store

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Petersburg.

Police were called to a convenience store in the 3100 block of Crater Road at about 2 a.m. Friday.

A crowd had gathered there and when police arrived, an officer witnesses people fighting, a Petersburg Police spokesperson said.

When the officer attempted to break-up the fighting, shots were fired.

One person in the crowd was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was not hurt.

It remains unclear who fired shots and how many shots were fired.

The officer was reassigned while the incident was investigated.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information, video, or pictures can send them to the newsroom here.