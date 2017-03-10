19 Richmond-area historic sites are waiving entry fees this weekend
RICHMOND, Va. —Nineteen historic sites are offering the “Time Traveler’s Passport” as a way to entice residents out to explore over four centuries of history during a special admission-free weekend on March 11 and 12
Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show the Time Travelers Passport, available to download here, or on any website of participating attractions. The passport can be downloaded and printed, or shown on your mobile device for entry.
Participating sites include The Branch House (The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design), Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park), Clarke-Palmore House, Courtney Road Service Station, Dabbs House Museum, Deep Run Historic School, The John Marshall House, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, Maymont, Magnolia Grange, Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail, Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, The Edgar Allan Poe Museum, The Valentine First Freedom Center, Virginia Randolph Museum, Walkerton Tavern, White House of the Confederacy (American Civil War Museum), The Valentine & 1812 Wickham House and the Wilton House Museum.
The offer equals a savings of more than $65 per person, according to tourism officials.
The participating organizations will also offer a grand prize drawing that involves collecting items from each of the participating sites’ gift shops. Anyone who visits one or more sites will be entered to win. The more sites you visit, the greater your chances of winning.
Anyone who visits one or more sites will be entered to win. The more sites you visit, the greater your chances of winning.
Participating locations:
The Branch House (The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design)
2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday
http://branchmuseum.org/
Chimborazo Medical Museum
3215 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
(804) 226-1981
http://www.nps.gov/rich
Clarke-Palmore House
904 McCoul Street, Henrico, VA
Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
www.henricorecandparks.com
Courtney Road Service Station
3401 Mountain Road, Henrico, VA
Saturday & Sunday noon to 4 pm.
www.henricorecandparks.com
Dabbs House Museum
3812 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, VA
Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
(804) 652-3406 or
http://www.dabbshouse.henricorecandparks.com
Deep Run Historic School
3401 Pump Road, Henrico, VA
Saturday & Sunday Noon to 4 p.m.
www.henricorecandparks.com
The John Marshall House
818 East Marshall Street, Richmond VA
Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday 12-5 p.m.
(804) 648-7998
http://www.preservationvirginia.org
Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site
600 N. 2nd Street, Richmond VA
Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday CLOSED
(804) 771-2017 x 0
http://www.nps.gov/mawa
Maymont Mansion
1700 Hampton Street, Richmond, VA
Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday
www.maymont.org
Magnolia Grange House Museum
10020 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield, VA
Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday 12-4 p.m.
(804) 796-1479
http://www.chesterfieldhistory.com
Chesterfield County Museum
& 1892 Historic Jail
6813 Mimms Loop, Chesterfield, VA
Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday 12-4 p.m.
(804) 768-7311
http://www.chesterfieldhistory.com
Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park
3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA
Saturday & Sunday 12-4 p.m.
(804) 652-1455
http://www.henricorecandparks.com
Edgar Allan Poe Museum
1914 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
(804) 648-5525
http://www.poemuseum.org
The Valentine First Freedom Center
14 South 14th Street, Richmond, VA
Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday 12-5 p.m.
(804) 649-0711 ext. 301
http://www.thevalentine.org/firstfreedomcenter
Virginia Randolph Museum
2200 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA
Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
(804) 652-3409
www.henricorecandparks.com.
White House of the Confederacy
American Civil War Museum
1201 East Clay Street, Richmond, VA
Saturday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Sunday 1 to 4:30 p.m.
(804) 649-1861
http://www.acwm.org
Please note: Time Travelers Passport Holders will only receive free
admission to the house tour. The Museum of the Confederacy
entrance fee is $10 and will not be free for the promotional weekend.
The Valentine &
The 1812 Wickham House
1015 East Clay Street, Richmond, VA
Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday 12-5 p.m.
(804) 649-0711 ext. 301
http://www.thevalentine.org
Wilton House Museum
215 South Wilton Road, Richmond, VA
Saturday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.
(804) 282-5936
http://www.wiltonhousemuseum.org