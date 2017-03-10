× 19 Richmond-area historic sites are waiving entry fees this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. —Nineteen historic sites are offering the “Time Traveler’s Passport” as a way to entice residents out to explore over four centuries of history during a special admission-free weekend on March 11 and 12

Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show the Time Travelers Passport, available to download here, or on any website of participating attractions. The passport can be downloaded and printed, or shown on your mobile device for entry.

Participating sites include The Branch House (The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design), Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park), Clarke-Palmore House, Courtney Road Service Station, Dabbs House Museum, Deep Run Historic School, The John Marshall House, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, Maymont, Magnolia Grange, Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail, Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, The Edgar Allan Poe Museum, The Valentine First Freedom Center, Virginia Randolph Museum, Walkerton Tavern, White House of the Confederacy (American Civil War Museum), The Valentine & 1812 Wickham House and the Wilton House Museum.

The offer equals a savings of more than $65 per person, according to tourism officials.

The participating organizations will also offer a grand prize drawing that involves collecting items from each of the participating sites’ gift shops. Anyone who visits one or more sites will be entered to win. The more sites you visit, the greater your chances of winning.

Participating locations:

The Branch House (The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design)

2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA

1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

http://branchmuseum.org/

Chimborazo Medical Museum

3215 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA

Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

(804) 226-1981

http://www.nps.gov/rich

Clarke-Palmore House

904 McCoul Street, Henrico, VA

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

www.henricorecandparks.com



Courtney Road Service Station

3401 Mountain Road, Henrico, VA

Saturday & Sunday noon to 4 pm.

www.henricorecandparks.com



Dabbs House Museum

3812 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, VA

Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

(804) 652-3406 or

http://www.dabbshouse.henricorecandparks.com

Deep Run Historic School

3401 Pump Road, Henrico, VA

Saturday & Sunday Noon to 4 p.m.

www.henricorecandparks.com

The John Marshall House

818 East Marshall Street, Richmond VA

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday 12-5 p.m.

(804) 648-7998

http://www.preservationvirginia.org

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site

600 N. 2nd Street, Richmond VA

Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday CLOSED

(804) 771-2017 x 0

http://www.nps.gov/mawa

Maymont Mansion

1700 Hampton Street, Richmond, VA

Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

www.maymont.org

Magnolia Grange House Museum

10020 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield, VA

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday 12-4 p.m.

(804) 796-1479

http://www.chesterfieldhistory.com

Chesterfield County Museum

& 1892 Historic Jail

6813 Mimms Loop, Chesterfield, VA

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday 12-4 p.m.

(804) 768-7311

http://www.chesterfieldhistory.com

Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park

3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA

Saturday & Sunday 12-4 p.m.

(804) 652-1455

http://www.henricorecandparks.com

Edgar Allan Poe Museum

1914 East Main Street, Richmond, VA

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

(804) 648-5525

http://www.poemuseum.org

The Valentine First Freedom Center

14 South 14th Street, Richmond, VA

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 12-5 p.m.

(804) 649-0711 ext. 301

http://www.thevalentine.org/firstfreedomcenter

Virginia Randolph Museum

2200 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

(804) 652-3409

www.henricorecandparks.com.

White House of the Confederacy

American Civil War Museum

1201 East Clay Street, Richmond, VA

Saturday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Sunday 1 to 4:30 p.m.

(804) 649-1861

http://www.acwm.org

Please note: Time Travelers Passport Holders will only receive free

admission to the house tour. The Museum of the Confederacy

entrance fee is $10 and will not be free for the promotional weekend.

The Valentine &

The 1812 Wickham House

1015 East Clay Street, Richmond, VA

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 12-5 p.m.

(804) 649-0711 ext. 301

http://www.thevalentine.org