RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Wine Expo at Convention Center March 9-12. The 10th Anniversary Virginia Wine Expo (VWE) presented by Kroger features wines from is Virginia, Spain’s, Portugal’s and Sonoma County, California’s extraordinary wines and the Richmond region’s craft beverage and culinary excellence.

More than 20 plus events, including the Walk-Around Grand Tastings where you can sample more than 650 bottles of Virginia, Spanish, Portuguese, and Sonoma County, California wine, Burger Blast and SMOKED at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For more details visit http://virginiawineexpo.com/about/.