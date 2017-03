× Tractor trailer carrying frozen chickens overturns in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – A tractor trailer carrying frozen chickens overturned Thursday morning in Short Pump.

Virginia State Police responded to the accident at mile marker 53 on I-295 North where it ends near I-64 at 5:15 a.m.

Officials say the driver was unable to negotiate the curve of the ramp causing the the tractor trailer to overturn.

Medics transported the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.