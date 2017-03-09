St. Patrick’s Day events bring street closures to Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — There are two big St. Patrick’s Day events happening in Richmond this weekend. Shamrock the Block and the St. Patrick’s Day Street Party are expected to draw thousands to the city.

That means there will be multiple street closures on Saturday to accommodate both celebrations.

Richmond Police will be in both areas to ensure the safety of all in attendance of the events.

Residents are encouraged to avoid areas along these routes and to expect delays throughout the day.

Shamrock the Block (The Boulevard):

NO PARKING zones will be designated from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 for the following road closures:

North Boulevard between West Moore Street and West Broad Street

West Leigh Street and West Clay Street between North Boulevard and Altamont Avenue

West Marshall Street between North Boulevard and North Sheppard Street and all adjoining alleyways

Myers Street between West Broad and West Leigh Streets

West Moore Street between North Sheppard Street and North Boulevard

Siné Irish Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day Street Party (Shockoe Bottom):

NO PARKING zones will be designated as the 100 block of Virginia Street between East Cary and East Canal Streets will be closed from noon on Friday, March 10 to 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. Motorists should expect traffic delays along East Main, East Cary and East Canal, and South 14th Streets.