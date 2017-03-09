× Richmond remembers The Notorious B.I.G. 20 years after his death

RICHMOND, Va. — Celebrating the life and musical legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. right here in the Richmond. Today 20 years ago, on March 9, 1997 rapper Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” Wallace was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

His murder remains unsolved.

Today, Richmonders will honor Wallace’s musical legacy at one of the many Richmond Black Restaurant Week events.

The Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B, alongside Kelli Lemon, will host Dinner and a DJ: the Biggie Edition, at Loft Seventeen located at 1717 E. Franklin Street in Richmond. The event starts at 6 p.m.

“The music he made in the 90’s era really inspired me,” DJ Lonnie B said.

Everything from his greatest hits like “Juicy,” “Get Money,” and “Big Poppa,” will be spinning to commemorate his life.

“Every year, whether I’m in the club or just on the radio, I make sure to pay tribute to him by playing his music,” DJ Lonnie B said. “I think it’s important as our kids grow up and the music transitions, that the older generation has to keep our music legends alive.”

How are you remembering The Notorious B.I.G. today? Send in photos using the WTVR app or click here.

Richmond Black Restaurant Week runs until Sunday, March 12.

The proceeds from Richmond Black Restaurant Week will help develop Renew’s largest site, the Farmstrong East End Community Center (located next to Armstrong High School), into a multi-purpose learning facility.

Locally, Shemicia Bowen, Amy Wentz and Kelli Lemon have worked hard to get 20 restaurants to participate in the inaugural event. You can read more about its origin here.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

37.533821 -77.427214