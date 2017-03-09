× ‘Richmond Rehabbers’ set to air on HGTV

RICHMOND, Va. — Breese and Josh Romano are about to get their close-up.

The husband-and-wife team behind local home renovation and construction firm Cobblestone Development Group recently wrapped filming on an hour-long pilot episode for a show set to air on HGTV.

If received well by viewers when it premieres this spring, the locally filmed show, called “Richmond Rehabbers,” could become a 13-episode series. The Romanos said they agreed to a full season if HGTV elects to continue the show.

“It was a lot of fun,” Breese said. “It’s easy to make a show if you’re doing something that you love to do and you do it every day.”

Comparable to HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” the episode follows the Romanos and their crew over the course of a four-month house renovation in Richmond’s Northside.

The featured house – a two-story Foursquare built in 1919 – is located in Battery Park.

