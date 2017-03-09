Patrick Henry High School evacuated over bomb threat

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Patrick Henry High School has been evacuated over a bomb threat, confirmed Hanover County Public Schools spokesperson Chris Whitley. The bomb threat was made Thursday, early afternoon.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is on scene sweeping the building as a precaution, Whitley confirmed.

Students and staff have relocated to the football stadium and will be allowed back in the building after the safety sweep.

The school is located in Ashland, in the 12000 block of W Patrick Henry Road.

This is a developing story.