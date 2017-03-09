Parts of Virginia now in severe drought

RICHMOND, Va. — While precipitation in January of this year was about an inch above normal, the period since then has been fairly dry.

Rainfall deficits have been a bit worse across northern Virginia. These parts of the state did not end 2016 with a large surplus of precipitation.

Areas well northwest of Richmond have been placed into the moderate drought category, and locations near Washington, D.C. are now in a severe drought status.

Here are the current deficits:

RICHMOND

-0.78″ March

-1.58″ This Year

-2.05″ February

WASHINGTON, D.C.

-0.67″ March

-2.67″ This Year

-1.94″ February

-8.05″ Last Year

It does appear that we will see a more active pattern over the next week, and this should provide some opportunities for rain and snow.

The heavy rainfall in California has eliminated a large portion of their drought. That state spent a long period of time in the exceptional drought category.

Extreme drought conditions are currently found in parts of the Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, and western North & South Carolina.