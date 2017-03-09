× The reasons Mercy Street won’t be coming back to town

RICHMOND, Va. — Mercy Street, the Civil War-era television show filmed in various Central Virginia locations, was canceled by PBS, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

“The complicated nature of aligning production timelines and funding commitments,” was cited by producers as the reason behind the show’s cancellation.

“We are extremely proud of both seasons of Mercy Street,” Beth Hoppe, PBS chief programming executive, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our talented executive producers, Lisa Wolfinger, David Zabel and David W. Zucker, brought to life an entertaining and historically accurate account of this time, along with the equally talented team of actors led by Josh Radnor as Dr. Jedediah Foster and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nurse Mary Phinney; the directors, producers and crew who created a visually rich, high-quality series; and our sponsors and partners who helped make Mercy Street possible.”

Season 2 of #mercystreetpbs comes to a close tonight! Forever grateful for this experience and thankful this show has brought some of the best people into my life. Hope you all tune in! Long live @pbs A post shared by Mary Elizabeth Winstead (@mewins) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:23am PST

Mercy Street’s first season was filmed in 2015 and aired in 2016.

The second season’s finale — now the series finale — aired last Sunday.

TURN: Washington’s Spies, another television show filmed locally, announced this season — it’s fourth — would be its last.