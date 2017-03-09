Fight between brothers lead to Chesterfield man being sliced in head

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been transported to the hospital after he was sliced in the head after a dispute with his brother Thursday night in Chesterfield County.

Police said the crime happened at a home in the 6600 block of Walmsley Boulevard, near the Lancers Boulevard cross street.

Investigators said a fight between brothers lead to the altercation where one man was sliced in the head by a “cutting object.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time, but Crime Insider Sources said they appear to be non life-threatening.

Crime Insider Sources said two people on scene were detained by Chesterfield Police. One person was released and the victim’s brother has been arrested and charged with Malicious wounding.

