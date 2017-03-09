Harlem Globetrotter nails miraculous shot from Altria Theater balcony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- To be, or not to be? That was the question, when Harlem Globetrotter player Zeus McClurkin attempted the “Shakespeare Shot” at the Altria Theater Wednesday.

Zeus, known for his trick shot ability, attempted a shot from the balcony of Altria Theater into a basketball goal set up in the theater’s pit section.

Watch the video above to see the miraculous shot.

The Globetrotters are in town for a March 10 game at the Richmond Coliseum. The game will begin at 7 p.m. as part of their 2016-17 tour.

Tickets are on sale at the Richmond Coliseum’s sweetFrog Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com, area Ticketmaster outlets and Charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000. Additional fees may apply.

