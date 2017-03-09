Get rolling with mobile art on wheels



RICHMOND, Va. – Studio Two Three, Richmond’s community space for making art is taking it’s show on the road! We climbed aboard the S23-To-Go Mobile with Executive Director Ashley Hawkins and learned all about the newest project Studio Two Three launched to make community art even more accessible. Studio Two Three is hosting an Ice Cream Social on Thursday, March 9th to celebrate the launch of their Indiegogo campaign. The event is from 5 pm to 9 pm at their studio in Scott’s Addition. You can text to donate at 804-409-4969 or visit www.studiotwothree.org/s23togo