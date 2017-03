RICHMOND, Va. – We enjoyed a front row seat at the opera during our LIVE show when Capitol Opera Richmond stopped by to perform a scene from Mozart’s first opera ‘Bastien’ and ‘Bastienna.’ The curtain rises on ‘Bastien’ and ‘Bastienna’ Friday, March 17th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 18th at 7:30 pm and on Sunday, March 19th at 1:30 pm. All shows will be held at the HATTheatre on Westbriar Drive. For more information you can visit http://www.capitoloperarichmond.com/