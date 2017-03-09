Better prospects for snow next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each new computer model run keeps showing our weekend storm system diving south of our area, keeping us on the northern fringe. All the models take any decent accumulation potential south of Virginia, but we may see a brief period of some light snow showers early Sunday morning, especially south of I-64.

This is one of the more aggressive of the computer models for this period:

A light accumulation may occur south and southwest of Richmond if the ground gets cold enough, with the best potential of seeing an inch of snow being closer to the North Carolina border. This system will initially be fighting some dry air over central and northern Virginia.

Our models have also been showing the chance of a coastal storm developing Monday night into Tuesday. Colder air will be in place during that period, and the storm may be in the position to give us some snow or a wintry mix.

We will continue to watch both systems. The energy for the Sunday system has not come ashore in the Pacific northwest yet, so it continues to be in an area where there is a data void for the computer models. The models will have much more data to work with Friday afternoon. There is a similar issue for the system for Monday and Tuesday. We will have further details over the next few days.

