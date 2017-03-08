Win VIP prize pack to Richmond Bluegrass Jam this Saturday

Enter now for your chance to win a VIP prize pack — meal tickets and t-shirts for two — to the 8th annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam – benefiting Richmond Fisher House – at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

To enter just comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page. We’ll announce the randomly selected winner Thursday afternoon.

The Richmond Bluegrass Jam, which raises money for the families of military veterans through the Richmond Fisher House, is Saturday, March 11 from noon until midnight at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen (2175 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA)

Event info from RVABluegrassJam.com:

There is no charge to get in the door, but we ask all who come to make a generous donation. All proceeds will go to the Fisher House, and the gifts are tax-deductible. You can donate online now or at the event.

Thirty of the region’s best bands are donating their time and talents to the cause, combining to play great live music for 12 straight hours on three indoor stages. Check out the lineup.

This is a family-friendly event with lots of great food, drinks and activities for the kids. There also are plenty of places to dance and move around.

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.