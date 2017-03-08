× Driver killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway in Chesterfield County following a fatal crash.

A driver lost control of the car as it turned left along the 2100 block of Ruffin Mill Road at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The car overturned and caught fire.

“The driver was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin.”

Ruffin Mill Road reopened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.