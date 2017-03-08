× Rogue Restaurant Group to open a Japanese pub and street food concept

RICHMOND, Va. — A former Jackson Ward taco spot is turning Japanese.

Richmond-based Rogue Restaurant Group plans to open a Japanese pub and street food concept, Yaki, at 506 W. Broad St. in the space previously occupied by Boka Tavern, which closed this year.

Rogue Restaurant Group owns and operates The Rogue Gentlemen at 618 N. First St. Chef and managing partner Johnny Maher said Yaki will be the group’s take on the modern Japanese pub dining style known as “izakaya” and Japanese street food, or “yakitori.”

“I’ve wanted to do my take of a izakaya for years,” said Maher, who visited similar venues in Tokyo and San Francisco. “When I was approached by the landlord to move into this space, I figured now was the time to move forward with this particular concept.”

Rogue Restaurant Group signed a lease for the 1,710-square-foot space in mid-February, Maher said. Nathan Hughes, founder and principal broker of Richmond-based Sperity Real Estate Ventures, represented the landlord in the transaction.

The group aims to open the new restaurant by the first week of May, Maher said. He would not disclose the price of upfitting the space.

Previous concepts in the storefront have struggled in recent years. Prior to Boka Tavern, owner Patrick Harris had started in the long-vacant space with Antler & Fin, a concept he switched after six weeks.

