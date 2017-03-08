K9 Veterans Day celebration at Virginia War Memorial



RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia War Memorial and Hanover Hounds Search and Rescue have joined forces for a special K9 Veterans Day Celebration and you’re invited. Delegate Buddy Fowler and Captain Brian Parrish from Hanover Hounds brought along ‘Hobbes’ the bloodhound to share the details on this event.

The K9 Veterans Day Celebration presented by Woodfin takes place Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Virginia War Memorial.

Admission and parking for the event are free, however no personal pets are allowed at the event.

For more information you can visit http://vawarmemorial.org/