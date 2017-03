× Richmond water main break closes I-95 lanes

RICHMOND, Va. — A broken six-inch water main has forced the city to close lanes on Interstate 95.

The break is over top of the Bellevue Avenue Bridge, according to Richmond Department of Public Utilities.

“[The] repair will involve shutting down the left lane and center lane of Interstate 95 south from 9:30 p.m. Wednesday until 5:30 a.m. Thursday,” a DPU spokeswoman said. “We need to replace 20-feet of pipe. This is at mile marker 79.6.”