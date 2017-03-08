GRTC to change route names, numbers under new transit system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – If you rely on GRTC to get around Richmond, it's time to start familiarizing yourself with the new system that should be in place by November.

The new bus routes are aimed to give thousands better access to grocery stores and more jobs in Richmond.

GRTC is holding public meetings to present the new bus network and educate the public on the changes.

Route names and numbers are changing for the first time in years. GRTC said the changes will make the system faster and cut trip times by as much as half.

The transit company said travel buddies will be offered for free this summer for people to learn thieir new routes.

GRTC is hosting 14 different community meetings, with the first one Wednesday night at Southside Community Center (8th District) from 6 to 8 p.m.

While the content of the meetings are identical, each one will be customized for each city district’s routes.

Learning @ what our new @GRTCTransit network will look like. It's time to familiarize yourself with this! @CBS6 #rva pic.twitter.com/kQeL9bF5Mx — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) March 8, 2017

Customer service hours will be extended so @GRTCTransit riders can reach out if they have questions @ new routes @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) March 8, 2017

GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said there's an easy way to remember the direction of the new routes.

“We have a trick we want people to start learning. If it ends in an even number (route number) it's going east-west, even-east, if it's an odd number than it's going north-south,” said Rose Pace.

During each session, GRTC welcome public feedback on the plan. They said it’s possible that they will make more changes to the new bus network based on those comments.

Here’s the full schedule for the GTRC public meetings on the new transit system:

Wednesday, March 8th, 6-8pm, Southside Community Service Center, 4100 Hull Street Rd. (8th District)

Thursday, March 9th, 6-7:30PM, Goodwill, 6301 Midlothian Turnpike. (9th District)

Friday, March 10th, 10AM-2PM (presentation at 11AM), Senior Informational Fair, Robinson Theatre, 2603 Q Street. (7th District)

Saturday, March 11th, Noon-2PM, Main Library, 101 E Franklin St. (6th District)

Wednesday, March 15th, 6-8PM, Byrd Park Round House. (5th District)

Thursday, March 16th, 6-8PM, Ephesus Seventh Day Adventist Church in “The Commons Room,” 3700 Midlothian Turnpike. (5th District)

Saturday, March 18th, Noon-2PM, Bellemeade Community Center, 1800 Lynhaven Ave. (6th District)

Monday, March 20th, 6-8PM, Huguenot High Community Center, 7945 Forest Hill Ave. (4th District)

Tuesday, March 21st, 6-7:30PM, Creighton Court Recreation Center, 2101 Creighton Road. (7th District)

Wednesday, March 22nd, 5:30PM-7PM, United Methodist Family Services Meeting Room, 3900 W Broad Street. (1st & 2nd Districts)

Thursday, March 23rd, 6-8PM, Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center, 4901 Old Brook Rd. (3rd District)

Tuesday, March 28th, 6-8PM, Hotchkiss Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Boulevard. (6th District)

Wednesday, March 29th, 6-7:30PM, Fairfield Court Recreation Center, 2506 Phaup Street. (7th District)

Thursday, March 30th, 6-8PM, Powhatan Community Center, 5051 Northampton St. (7th District)