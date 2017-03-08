× Growlers to Go can be delivered to your home with the Quickness RVA

RICHMOND, Va. — A local bike courier service now has four pounds more to contend with on two wheels.

Growlers to Go announced it is making its 50-plus draft beers available for delivery through Quickness RVA, a bike courier service that delivers restaurant orders, grocery items, flowers, documents and custom orders.

While Quickness already delivers bottled and canned beer and wine from local stores like Trolley Market and Branch & Vine in the Fan and Union Market in Union Hill, this is the first time the service has offered beer delivery via 64-ounce glass containers.

“It’s exciting,” said Jess Izen, sales director at Quickness RVA. “We’ve never been able to offer growlers before.”

Customers can choose among the 56 types of beer Growlers to Go carries at its Boulevard location. Quickness RVA will not deliver from Growlers to Go’s Short Pump store.

The company’s delivery zone spans from Rocketts Landing to the West End, and from Northside to Forest Hill.

Customers also can order beer in half-growlers and other smaller containers accepted at Growlers to Go’s stores. The company rotates its beer list regularly and will update it in real time on both companies’ websites.

