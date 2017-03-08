× Service restored after AT&T wireless customers experience 911 call outage

RICHMOND, Va. — Service has been restored for AT&T wireless customers across the country experiencing a 911 outage.

“Service has been restored for wireless customers affected by an issue connecting to 911. We apologize to those affected,” an AT&T spokesperson said in a statement.

This comes after law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are reported that AT&T customers experienced an outage Wednesday evening.

Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

The cell network outage only affected AT&T cell phone subscribers.

AT&T did not specify what areas across the country are affected, but law enforcement agencies in Washington D.C, Florida, and Tennessee reported outages and provided different numbers to call.

There have been no reports of outages in Central Virginia at this time.