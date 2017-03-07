× What killed George Michael? Coroner releases report

LONDON — George Michael died of natural causes, it was announced Monday.

A coroner said the singer, found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day, had a heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis.

The 53-year-old also suffered from a fatty liver, according to Oxfordshire’s senior coroner Darren Salter.

The statement was reported by Britain’s Press Association.

This is a developing story.