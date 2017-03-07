Teen accused of killing Petersburg man during dice game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va., -- The first day of trial for a teenager accused of killing a father during an apparent robbery in 2016 began in Petersburg Circuit Court Tuesday.

Daekwon Castelle, 18, is facing murder, robbery and multiple gun charges.

Officers responded to an emergency call at the Jefferson South of the James apartment complex in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road during the early morning hours in February 2016.

Police arrived and found 22-year-old DeShawn Shaw and his 20-year-old brother, Dontavia Shaw, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed them to Southside Regional Medical Center where DeShawn Shaw died and his brother suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Dontavia Shaw told CBS 6 that his brother died trying to shield him from a barrage of bullets.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney told the jury during opening statements that the Shaw brothers, Castelle, and a 17-year-old were playing dice and gambling before the shooting.

Prosecutors said the defendant offered to sell marijuana to the deceased, but instead pulled out a gun demanding money.

Castelle shot at DeShawn Shaw when Dontavia Shaw shoved the defendant, according to prosecutors.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said the deceased was found with gunshot wounds to the head, chest and arm. The victim’s daughter and girlfriend were in a bedroom during the shooting.

But, Castelle’s defense attorney, Joe Morrissey, said his client never shot a gun that night.

“My client gathered his money and ran out,” Morrissey said during his opening statement. “My client fired no weapon at all.”

Morrissey said the 17-year-old, Jakari Williams, who was convicted in connection to the shooting, was the sole shooter.

Castelle’s semi-automatic handgun was found under William’s couch cushion wrapped in a bandana, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“The two of them worked together to commit robbery,” he told the jury.

Castelle is expected to testify. The trial is scheduled to wrap up on Wednesday.