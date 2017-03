Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - We all have problem areas that we would like to fix, whether it’s wrinkles or love handles, Renew Health & Wellness has a team of certified professionals ready to help you be your best self. Master Esthetician Julie Brendle stopped by our studio to fill us in on a few of the services that are offered at Renew Health & Wellness. For more information you can visit http://www.renewmetoday.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEW HEALTH & WELLNESS*}