Foul play not suspected in Old Towne Petersburg death

PETERSBURG, Va. — Foul play was not suspected in the death of a woman in Old Towne Petersburg.

Police sources on scene said the initial investigation indicated the woman jumped to her death from a building on Old Street in Petersburg Tuesday afternoon.

Old Towne Petersburg is one of Petersburg cultural and economic hubs, home to numerous shops and restaurants.

It is also frequently used as a filming location, most recently for television shows like Turn and Mercy Street and feature films like Lincoln.

