× Mayor, police reach out to Richmond neighborhood after crime increase

RICHMOND, Va. — Mayor Levar Stoney will join Chief Alfred Durham and other Richmond Police Department officers on a walk at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Richmond’s Swansboro neighborhood.

During the walk, the mayor and RPD officers will speak with community members about safety concerns they may have and what they would like to see from the Richmond Police Department.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell of the 8th District and Councilman Parker Agelasto, 5th District, will also attend.

Sector 211 Lt. Kelly O’Connell said that the area has seen a slight increase in property crimes such as thefts from motor vehicles and residential burglaries. She assumed command of Sector 211 following her promotion to lieutenant last month.

“This walk gives me the opportunity to introduce myself to the neighborhood,” Lt. O’Connell said. “My officers and I will hand out flyers with safety information and all my contact information. I hope to speak to as many people as possible tonight.”

This event is the latest in a series of walks conducted by the Richmond Police Department in neighborhoods throughout the city.

The event will begin at the Boys and Girls Club at 2409 Bainbridge Street.